Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

