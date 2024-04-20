Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Up 2.0 %

CB stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.19. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

