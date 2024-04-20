ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.23

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.23 and traded as high as $39.71. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 21,034 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

