CNB Bank Sells 1,488 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,820,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

