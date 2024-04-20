CNB Bank Sells 3,363 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.31. 13,177,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

