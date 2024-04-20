Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,744 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

