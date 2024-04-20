CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJUL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $20,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS NJUL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

