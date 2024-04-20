CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $55.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

