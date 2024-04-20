CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

