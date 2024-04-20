CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

