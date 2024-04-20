CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.22 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

