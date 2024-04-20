CRA Financial Services LLC Has $14.76 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,683. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

