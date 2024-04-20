CRA Financial Services LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. CNB Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,357,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,227 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. 3,984,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,878. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

