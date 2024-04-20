CRA Financial Services LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $695.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

