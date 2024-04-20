CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $173.58. 1,847,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

