CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 363,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,841. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.