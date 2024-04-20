CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.55. 4,689,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.