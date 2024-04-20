Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 1.5%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 146,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 203,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

