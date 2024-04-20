CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.23 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.56 ($0.11). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 883,783 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -865.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

