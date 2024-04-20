DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $13.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.48.

MTB opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,012 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,478 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $232,322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

