Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

