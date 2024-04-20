DataHighway (DHX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,510.48

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $18,510.48 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

