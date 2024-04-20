Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 5,075,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,394. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.