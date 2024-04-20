Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 668,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

