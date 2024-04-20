Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.35. 1,548,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7,460.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.