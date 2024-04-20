Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after acquiring an additional 303,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

