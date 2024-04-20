DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. abrdn plc boosted its position in Chevron by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 773,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 269,512 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $9,397,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 452,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.