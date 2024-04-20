DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

