DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. 287,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

