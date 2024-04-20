DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 590,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 210,944 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

