DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,948,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,548,000 after buying an additional 549,800 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 916,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,706,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,407,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.