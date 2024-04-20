Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.85. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 75,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

