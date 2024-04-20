Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8737 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Eiffage Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $23.50.
Eiffage Company Profile
