Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $640,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %
LLY stock traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.59.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.