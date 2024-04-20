Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.16. Enel shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 541,846 shares.

Enel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

