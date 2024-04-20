Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.00

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128.70 ($1.60), with a volume of 1085466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.44. The firm has a market cap of £246.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,287.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

Featured Stories

