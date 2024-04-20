Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

