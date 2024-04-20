Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
