Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

