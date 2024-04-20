Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (CRUS, FTI, GHM, GL, JKHY, MATX, MRVL, NBHC, REGN, TLK)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 20th:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

