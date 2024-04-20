Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (CRUS, FTI, GHM, GL, JKHY, MATX, MRVL, NBHC, REGN, TLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 20th:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

