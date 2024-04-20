Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.59

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $22.84. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 28,287 shares trading hands.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

