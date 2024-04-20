Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.38 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.63 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08), with a volume of 334,578 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.38.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

