Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $974.72

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $974.72 and traded as high as $999.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $980.02, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $974.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.04. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.