Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $196.85

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.85 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.51). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.50), with a volume of 754,845 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4,040.00.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

