Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

