Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.