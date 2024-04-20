Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 486,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,394. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

