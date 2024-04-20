Financial Consulate Inc. Has $28.34 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after buying an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,231. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.