Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Finward Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
