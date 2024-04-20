Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Finward Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

