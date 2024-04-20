First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.01 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.