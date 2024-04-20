FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.70. 78,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 87,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

